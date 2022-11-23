fbpx
News

Nexen Tire Renews Anaheim Ducks Partnership

Nexen Tire America has renewed its partnership as the exclusive tire for the Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center. Each year, Ducks fans across southern California make their way to the home of the Anaheim Ducks, the Honda Center, where fans will experience a wide variety of Nexen branding for each of the team’s regular season and playoff home games. In addition to fans attending in person, Nexen will receive exposure to television viewers in every major North American market.

This year, Nexen has expanded its partnership by incorporating new initiatives.

Nexen is taking over the Zamboni ice resurfacer with its own branding thanks to its purple Nexen livery. The Zamboni will be on the ice for nearly 30 minutes each. The Zamboni will also be outfitted with Nexen’s Winguard ice and snow tires.

Fans will have the opportunity to engage in enter-to-win campaigns on Anaheim Ducks social media, providing excellent engagement between fans and Nexen. Prizes will range from an expense-paid getaway to branded swag and more.

Available at Ducks games during pre-game and in-game, Puck Drop Patio is the place to be for live music, prizes, unique food truck fare and more. The Puck Drop Patio is located just outside the Honda Center’s North entrance and is open 90-minutes before puck drop. During select games, fans can take advantage of the Nexen activation for tire giveaways, swag and the step-and-repeat photo opportunity with Wild Wing and Power Players.

