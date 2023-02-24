New York Camso Plant Integrates into Michelin Network

The leadership team of a Camso manufacturing site in Plattsburgh hosted a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate joining the Michelin manufacturing network and its inclusion in the Michelin North America footprint.

“As we celebrate the inclusion of the Plattsburgh site into the larger Michelin network today, we recognize the impact this will have on our people and our community,” said Jason Davis, manufacturing director for Michelin North America’s Beyond Road manufacturing plants. “This facility is a key part of the larger network, supplying essential construction tracks to our customers, plus the majority of snowmobile tracks going to customers around the world. The growth and the journey of this facility has been an exciting one, and I’m proud of its evolution.”

Built in 1989, the Plattsburgh plant produces powersports and construction rubber track systems and employs more than 225 people. The products made in Plattsburgh help explorers and construction workers all around the world with both everyday tasks and new adventures, Michelin said.

Michelin and Camso joined forces in 2018 to strengthen the mobility company’s global leadership position in specialty businesses. The Camso brand specializes in off-road tires, rubber tracks and systems for material handling, construction agriculture and powersports industries.

Michelin North America industrial plants produce all types of tire, including materials and tires for earthmovers, airplanes and vehicles worldwide, the company said. Today, Michelin says it consists of 23,000 global employees and 34 plants in the United States and Canada.