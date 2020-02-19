Connect with us

NETSA To Host Annual Convention April 3-4

Tire Review Staff

The New England Tire & Service Association will host its Annual Show & Convention from April 3-4 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncansville, Conn.

NETSA’s trade show and convention highlights the latest industry trends and technology and provides networking with like-minded professionals. The two-day tradeshow features exhibitors from tires, wheels and auto parts to health insurance providers, tire recyclers and more.

Saturday highlights include the NETSA luncheon and annual meeting with keynote speaker Nancy Friedman, founder and chairman of Telephone Doctor Customer Service Training. Other Saturday seminars include:

  • The Evolution of Advanced Driver-Assist Systems, presented by Paul Stern, Liftnow sales manager
  • The New Reality of Customer Retention in the Future, presented by Jim Krakower, president of JMK Computerized
  • Start & Stop Technologies – An Overview, presented by Ken Neil, Tech Training Manager, CarQuest
  • Selling Safety: The Importance of Replacing TPMS Service Packs & Stems, president by Anthony Babine, northeast sales director, Dill Air Controls

Also on Saturday, the NETSA will also honor its 2020 Hall of Fame inductees and have a scholarship auction during its Hall of Fame Dinner. This year’s Hall of Fame inductees include:

  • Charlie Hervey, Hervey’s Tire, Rochester, New Hampshire
  • Frank Ledwith, Summit Tire of MA, Brockton, Mass.
  • Alan Saks, Dorchester Tire, Dorchester, Mass.

To pre-register for the NETSA Annual Trade Show and Convention, go to www.netsa.org or email [email protected].

