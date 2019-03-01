New England Tire and Service Association Announces 30th Trade Show & Convention

The New England Tire and Service Association (NETSA) will host its 30th Annual NETSA Trade Show & Convention from Mar. 29-30 at Foxwoods Resort & Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

NETSA’s trade show and convention highlights the latest industry trends and technology and provides networking with like-minded professionals. This fabulous “one-on-one “ opportunity furnishes attendees with a diverse forum of over 50 vendors to view and assess products, services and information necessary to plan and manage successful businesses.

Saturday highlights will include a free training seminar called, “Essential Electrical Checks You Should Know,” presented by Dan Marinucci. The seminar is intended to help technicians climb the ladder to become an automotive electrician, the NETSA said.

The event will also feature a Saturday business luncheon with keynote speaker Thomas Tucker, director State Government Affairs for the Auto Car Association. Tucker will be addressing the topic of “The Greatest Threats Facing the Industry.” The industry finds itself fighting battles on multiples fronts. From the halls of Congress to state legislatures and the courts, these issues and their outcomes could determine the future of the industry.

NETSA’s trade show will close with a Hall of Fame dinner and scholarship auction honoring this year’s inductees:

Thomas O. Auger, VIP Discount Auto Center (L&A Tire) Lewiston, Maine

Harvey Rudnick, Summit Tire of Massachusetts, Brockton, Massachusetts

Sid Tinson, Sullivan Tire, Norwell, Massachusetts

Proceeds from the auction will help fund the 19 $2,000 scholarships the NETSA will award this May. Interested parties can register to attend the trade show and receive additional information at NETSA.ORG.