NETSA Gets New Executive Director

The New England Tire and Service Association board of directors said Katie Maguire will become the new NETSA executive director. Maguire has been a longtime NETSA member, acting as a board member, secretary and president. She will succeed Tony DeSimone, who has led NETSA since 2017.

NETSA said Maguire has been well-connected to the tire and service Industry for over 20 years, including as an executive assistant and inside sales representative at Mohawk Rubber Sales. In addition to working in the automotive industry, Katie has over 10 years of experience running a successful charity, the group says.

After a six-year history as the NETSA executive director, Tony DeSimone announced his upcoming retirement at the September board of directors meeting.

Tony’s role as executive director came during the COVID shutdown. NETSA said DeSimone was very active in keeping the board and membership aware of pending legislation throughout New England states. His efforts were recognized on a national level, having twice received the “Industry Achievement Award” from TIA (Tire Industry Association) in 2019 and again in 2021. TIA also recognized Tony with the “Excellence in Association Leadership Award” in 2023.