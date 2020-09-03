Connect with us

Myers Adds to Leadership Team

Tire Review Staff

Myers Industries, Inc. has announced three additions to its leadership team.

James Gurnee has been named vice president of sales and commercial excellence. Gurnee will focus on developing the company’s sales, marketing, and innovation capabilities. Myers says he brings an extensive background in all three areas, having spent 37 years with The Dow Chemical Company in multiple sales and marketing roles. Most recently, Gurnee served as the global innovation discipline director and was responsible for implementing and leading innovation best practices and processes across the organization.

David Basque has been named president, Buckhorn and vice president, integration. In addition to overseeing the company’s Buckhorn business operations, Myers says Basque will build the company’s capability in acquisition integration. Basque spent more than 35 years with The Dow Chemical Company in commercial and technical leadership roles, focusing on growing Dow’s specialty businesses. Most recently, Basque served as vice president of Dow Global Technologies, Inc. and was the leader of several acquisition integration teams.

Jeffrey Baker has been named vice president of procurement and will be responsible for building a world-class procurement function at Myers, the company says. The company says Baker has extensive experience developing and implementing value-added procurement strategies. Baker spent over 34 years leading procurement teams at The Dow Chemical Company, where he had responsibility for raw materials, logistics and packaging purchasing and predominately supported the plastics supply chain. Baker has a track record of using the purchasing function to deliver shareholder value, Myers says.

Myers Adds to Leadership Team

