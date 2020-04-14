Connect with us

News

Myers Tire Supply Increases Inventory Amid COVID-19

on

According to a letter distributed to customers, supply chain partners and others in the transportation industry, Myers Tire Supply (MTS) has proactively increased inventory levels, enhanced its supply chain and developed processes to better support its customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

MTS says the company has implemented procedures and guidelines at each location to execute guidelines issued by federal, state and local authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“For the past 80 years, Myers Tire Supply has been developing industry leaders who bring customers and suppliers together to do what they do best,” said Myers Tire Supply Direct of Operations, William D. Baily. “MTS sales and customer support teams, comprised of over 200 industry professionals, will continue serving the transportation industry, reaching the automotive, commercial, OTR, agricultural and retreading markets across the country and around the world.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Myers Tire Supply Increases Inventory Amid COVID-19

on

Yokohama U.S. Plant Production to Remain Suspended

on

Sumitomo Launches Web-Based COVID-19 Dealer Forum

on

Cooper Tire Restarts Mexico Facility; U.S. Still Closed
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hennessy Industries Inc.

Hennessy Industries Inc.
Contact: Kevin KeefePhone: 615-641-7533Phone: 800-688-6496Fax: 615-641-5104
1601 JP Hennessy Dr., LaVergne TN 37086
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect