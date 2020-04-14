Myers Tire Supply Increases Inventory Amid COVID-19

According to a letter distributed to customers, supply chain partners and others in the transportation industry, Myers Tire Supply (MTS) has proactively increased inventory levels, enhanced its supply chain and developed processes to better support its customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

MTS says the company has implemented procedures and guidelines at each location to execute guidelines issued by federal, state and local authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“For the past 80 years, Myers Tire Supply has been developing industry leaders who bring customers and suppliers together to do what they do best,” said Myers Tire Supply Direct of Operations, William D. Baily. “MTS sales and customer support teams, comprised of over 200 industry professionals, will continue serving the transportation industry, reaching the automotive, commercial, OTR, agricultural and retreading markets across the country and around the world.”