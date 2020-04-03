Monro, Inc. Gives Business Update Due to COVID-19

Monro, Inc. has provided a business update for its fourth quarter which ended March 28 in light of the outbreak of COVID-19 .

The company’s preliminary estimate of sales for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year is approximately $286.1 million, a decrease of 0.4% compared to $287.2 million in the prior-year quarter, driven by a comparable store sales decrease of approximately 9.5%, offset by sales from new stores.

The decline in comparable store sales, based on the company’s preliminary estimate, was largely driven by a substantial decrease in traffic since mid-March as government authorities took actions to curb the COVID-19 outbreak. Mild weather in the company’s northern markets during January and February also negatively impacted comparable store sales during the quarter, the company says.

Monro exited the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 with a comparable store sales decrease of approximately 45% during the last week of the quarter and expects the slowdown in traffic to continue to negatively impact its top line performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, as authorities have announced expanded measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Due to the decline in sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the company now expects fiscal 2020 diluted earnings per share to be well below the low end of its previously issued guidance range of $2.25 to $2.35, which did not include the impact of COVID-19.