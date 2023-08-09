Monro Announces New Sponsorship, Performance Review Technology

Monro announced two new initiatives: a new sponsorship and performance review mobile technology.

Monro was named an official sponsor of the third annual U.S. Auto Tech National Championship (USATNC), hosted by Intersport and the Elite Trades Championship Series.

Automotive service technicians from across the United States, both professionals and students, compete in a series of qualifying rounds culminating at the USATNC finals in Tampa, Florida, in October. One round features a quiz with questions from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).

The Monro Top Tech competition will be held in parallel with the USATNC and only for its own technicians. The Monro Top Tech competition will mirror the USATNC initial round with a digital quiz and then hold an in-person second round where a tech from each of Monro’s geographic zones will compete to be named Top Tech. The winner will join the USATNC champion in Tampa for a television broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Monro ConfiDrive Performance Review

More than 90 stores across the company are now piloting Monro’s new ConfiDrive Performance Review program. The company expects to roll it out to all 1,300 stores in the fall.

The ConfiDrive Performance Review is a digital approach to customer service that begins the moment a guest enters the store for their appointment. Using tablet technologies, the store manager provides a check-in experience with VIN scan to identify and assess the vehicle, followed by a courtesy inspection. The manager advises the guest about the vehicle’s condition and any suggested services, and the store team can quickly move forward with approved work. The full ConfiDrive Performance Report is then sent to the guest via email or printed on request.