 Monro Announces New Sponsorship, Performance Review Technology

Monro launched its USATNC sponsorship and ConfiDrive Performance Review technology for customers to grade techs real time.

By Christian Hinton
Monro-Battery-Installation

Monro announced two new initiatives: a new sponsorship and performance review mobile technology.

Monro was named an official sponsor of the third annual U.S. Auto Tech National Championship (USATNC), hosted by Intersport and the Elite Trades Championship Series.

Automotive service technicians from across the United States, both professionals and students, compete in a series of qualifying rounds culminating at the USATNC finals in Tampa, Florida, in October. One round features a quiz with questions from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).

The Monro Top Tech competition will be held in parallel with the USATNC and only for its own technicians. The Monro Top Tech competition will mirror the USATNC initial round with a digital quiz and then hold an in-person second round where a tech from each of Monro’s geographic zones will compete to be named Top Tech. The winner will join the USATNC champion in Tampa for a television broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Monro ConfiDrive Performance Review

More than 90 stores across the company are now piloting Monro’s new ConfiDrive Performance Review program. The company expects to roll it out to all 1,300 stores in the fall.

The ConfiDrive Performance Review is a digital approach to customer service that begins the moment a guest enters the store for their appointment. Using tablet technologies, the store manager provides a check-in experience with VIN scan to identify and assess the vehicle, followed by a courtesy inspection. The manager advises the guest about the vehicle’s condition and any suggested services, and the store team can quickly move forward with approved work. The full ConfiDrive Performance Report is then sent to the guest via email or printed on request.

RNR Father's Day Winner
News

Telle Tire & Auto Centers Acquires Auto Clinic in Missouri

Telle Tire now has seven locations in the Kansas City market and 22 total locations throughout the state of Missouri.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Telle-Midwest-Auto-Clinic

Telle Tire & Auto Centers completed the acquisition of the Auto Clinic, a two-store operation located in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

With this addition, Telle Tire now has seven locations in the Kansas City market and 22 total locations throughout the state of Missouri. The Midwest Auto Clinic is a Goodyear-branded store that will transition to Telle Tire offering full automotive repair services and tire repair in the upcoming months. The Auto Clinic primarily focuses on in-depth diagnostics and will remain branded and operating as The Auto Clinic, the company said.

ATD Receives 2023 Environment+Energy Leader Award

ATD says it was acknowledged due to its tire recycling program, which involves collecting used tires from retailers and transporting them to recycling facilities.

By Christian Hinton
ATD-sustainability-award
USTMA Consortium Analyzes 6PPD Alternatives in Tires

6PPD is an antioxidant and antiozonant that helps prevent the degradation and cracking of rubber compounds caused by exposure to oxygen.

By Christian Hinton
6PPD-Tire-Material
Goodyear Reveals Q2 2023 Sales Dip, Net Loss

Goodyear reported a net loss of $208 million in Q2 2023, compared to a net income of $166 million achieved in the same period a year ago.

By Christian Hinton
goodyear-hq-1400
Amsoil Releases New Lines of Specialized Motor Oil

Amsoil’s new synthetic motor oil lines include high-mileage and hybrid options, as well as a rework to its extended-life line.

By Christian Hinton
AMSOIL new motor oil

Goodyear Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors

Joseph R. Hinrichs, Max H. Mitchell and Roger J. Wood will join Goodyear’s board of directors.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear BODs
Bridgestone Co-Hosts “Truckers Against Trafficking” Event

Bridgestone, Pilot Company and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation partnered with Truckers Against Trafficking for a summit aimed at combatting human trafficking.

By Christian Hinton
Truckers against trafficking Bridgestone tires
Atturo Tire Expands Dealer Network

Atturo’s full lineup of truck, SUV, muscle car and speciality tires will soon be available at 36 MFA Petroleum Company Big O Tires locations throughout the Midwest.

By Christian Hinton
Atturo Big O tires
Alliance for Retreading Tire Solutions Formed in India

Marangoni and CEAT Limited announced a partnership to provide additional retreading solutions to the India tire market.

By Christian Hinton
CEAT Marangoni India tire