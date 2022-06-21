Connect with us

Monro, Inc. Completes Sale of Tires Now Assets to ATD

Monro, Inc. has completed the previously-announced sale of its wholesale tire and distribution assets to American Tire Distributors. Monro’s wholesale tire locations, operating as Tires Now, included seven facilities in Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee which serviced more than 3,500 wholesale customer locations annually.

ATD is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires to the replacement tire market in North America, with more than 130 distribution centers in the United States and Canada, the company says.

The company says the deal will allow Monro to focus its resources on its retail operations at more than 1,300 stores nationwide. As part of the transaction, Monro entered into a supply relationship with ATD for ATD to distribute tires directly to Monro’s retail stores.

The sale of Monro’s tire distribution assets is also expected to be a significant step forward in Monro’s environmental, social, and governance efforts. As Monro’s distribution fleet transitions to ATD, Monro anticipates a meaningful reduction in energy consumption, operational efficiencies, and vehicle emissions.

