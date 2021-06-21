Monro Publishes Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

Monro, Inc. released its inaugural corporate responsibility report, Monro.Forward Responsibly, which covers fiscal year 2021.
The company says the report details the actions Monro is taking every day to care for its teammates and customers, make a positive impact on the communities where it operates and act as a good steward of the environment.
Highlights and progress the company addresses in the report include:
- Strengthening the board of directors’ ESG oversight;
- Enhancing teammate engagement and prioritizing safety;
- Fostering diversity, equity and inclusion;
- Making a positive impact in the communities; it serves
- Reducing the company’s energy footprint.
A roadmap to achieve certain milestones set by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s (SASB) Multiline & Specialty Retailers and Auto Parts industries guidelines is also included in the report. Monro says it will continue to evaluate additional metrics for disclosure in future years.
Monro’s 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report is available on its corporate website at https://corporate.monro.com/corporateresponsibility.