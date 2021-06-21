Monro Publishes Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

The company says the report details the actions Monro is taking every day to care for its teammates and customers, make a positive impact on the communities where it operates and act as a good steward of the environment.

Highlights and progress the company addresses in the report include:

Strengthening the board of directors’ ESG oversight;

Enhancing teammate engagement and prioritizing safety;

Fostering diversity, equity and inclusion;

Making a positive impact in the communities; it serves

Reducing the company’s energy footprint.

A roadmap to achieve certain milestones set by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s (SASB) Multiline & Specialty Retailers and Auto Parts industries guidelines is also included in the report. Monro says it will continue to evaluate additional metrics for disclosure in future years.