Connect with us

News

Monro Names New President, CEO

Tire Review Staff

on

Monro, Inc. has appointed Michael Broderick as president and chief executive officer.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Broderick will assume his role effective April 5, at which time he will also join the board of directors. Monro says Broderick brings over 25 years of experience executing profitable growth and business transformation strategies in the aftermarket parts and tire service industry. He most recently served as executive vice president of merchandising and store operations support at Advance Auto Parts, where Monro says he played a critical role in driving same-store sales growth and operational improvements.

Robert Mellor, who has served as interim chief executive officer since August 2020, will continue in his role as Monro’s chairman of the board.

As executive vice president of merchandising and store operations support at Advance Auto Parts, Broderick was responsible for improving sales performance across its core channels and increasing profitability by implementing technology-driven strategies to enhance operational efficiency. Additionally, he played a key role in the diversity and inclusion efforts focused on promoting women’s leadership in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Prior to joining Advance Auto Parts, Broderick served as senior vice president of the automotive division of Canadian Tire Corporation, where he successfully developed and executed strategies to accelerate the growth of the company’s most profitable business, including driving record financial performance, Monro says. In this role, he was also responsible for improving customer service standards at 493 dealers, operating 5,800 service bays. Prior to Canadian Tire Corporation, he was CEO of Federal-Mogul Corporation, where he orchestrated a successful turnaround strategy to reverse a multi-year decline in performance and developed the company’s global sales and distribution strategy, Monro says.

Advertisement

Previously, Broderick was a president at General Parts, where he played a major role in transforming and optimizing business operations, including driving cost and process improvements, Monro says. Broderick began his career at AutoZone, where he served for 16 years in multiple field and operations roles of increasing responsibility, including serving as vice president for the company’s northeast division.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

News: Best-One of Indy Acquires R&T Tire & Auto Service

News: M-Terminal Tires Available on Terberg Terminal Tractors

News: ATEQ TPMS Tools Updates ‘Live Sensor’ Platform

News: Wonderland Tire Acquires Sumerel Tire Service

Advertisement

on

Monro Names New President, CEO

on

SimpleTire Releases SimpleSnap for Tire Buying

on

Maxxis Continues Support to the National Auto Sport Assoc.

on

Hankook Survey Finds Drivers Neglecting Auto Maintenance
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Continental Debuts New ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus

Business Operations: Top Lessons from 10 Years of Selling Smart

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Traction and Braking

TPMS: Resolutions for New TPMS Goals

News: Michelin to Raise Prices on PLT, Commercial Tires in Feb.

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

American Business Mngmt.Systems

American Business Mngmt.Systems
Phone: 877-470-2267Fax: 435-753-5705
895 N Main St., Logan UT 84321
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

goodyear-cooper-TR1400 goodyear-cooper-TR1400

News

Goodyear to Acquire Cooper Tire for Approx. $2.8B

News

Ingersoll Rand Kicks Off Sweepstakes
Goodyear Cooper Deal Stock Market Goodyear Cooper Deal Stock Market

News

Goodyear-Cooper Deal: Benefits, Challenges & What’s Ahead
Goodyear Tire Kramer Cooper Tire Hughes CEOs Goodyear Tire Kramer Cooper Tire Hughes CEOs

News

Goodyear CEO: Cooper Acquisition Means Better Dealer Service
Connect
Tire Review Magazine