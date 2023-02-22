Monro Acquires Five Stores Spanning Iowa and Illinois

Monro, Inc. has acquired QC Auto Service and Muscatine Tire & Auto Center stores in the Quad Cities region of Iowa and Illinois. The five-store deal closed on Feb. 19, Monro said.

“We are thrilled to add QC Auto Service and Muscatine Tire & Auto Center to the Car-X brand,” said Mike Broderick, Monro’s president and CEO. “They have provided great service to their communities for more than 40 years, and we will continue that commitment. We welcome their associates to the Monro team and look forward to serving their guests. The acquisition strengthens our current Car-X Tire & Auto presence in the Quad Cities and the surrounding area.”

The deal includes two QC Auto Service stores in Bettendorf, Iowa, and one each in Davenport, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois, as well as Muscatine Tire & Auto Center in Muscatine, Iowa, Monro said. The five stores will be dual branded, adding Car-X Tire & Auto to their current identity. Approximately 30 associates will join Monro through the acquisition, maintaining the stores’ strong community relationships.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for our family to sell our business, but it was the right time,” said Dan Elias, owner and manager. “We knew that we could trust Monro to continue serving our valued customers and our employees.”

Monro said the purchase increases its service locations to 1,303 company-owned stores across the United States, affirming the company’s position as the second-largest tire and automotive service company in the US.