Sun Auto Service Expands With Four Texas Locations

Tire Review Staff

on

Sun Auto Tire & Service, Inc. announced the expansion of its Sun Auto Service brand into San Antonio, with the addition of four full-service locations. The company says the move extends Sun Auto’s presence in Texas, where it currently has operations in Austin and Houston in addition to the company’s existing footprint in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.

The new Sun Auto stores are located at:

  • 8780 Huebner Road
  • 11823 West Avenue
  • 23711 IH-10 W (Leon Springs)
  • 8274 Culebra Road

With the addition of these new stores, Sun Auto now operates 42 tire and service stores across Texas, Arizona and Nevada, the company says.

