Sun Auto Acquires Martin Tire Company

Sun Auto Tire & Service, Inc. has purchased Martin Tire Company, one of the largest independent tire and wheel distributors in the southwest, the company says. Eight stores spanning El Paso, Texas and Alamogordo and Las Cruces, New Mexico mark the official entry of the Sun Auto Tire & Service brand into the Land of Enchantment, the company says.
The acquired stores feature a total of 55 bays and are located in:
- New Mexico
- 1271 East Amador Avenue (Las Cruces)
- 500 North White Sands Boulevard (Alamogordo)
- Texas
- 5255 Woodrow Bean Transmountain Road (El Paso)
- 910 Talbot Avenue (El Paso)
- 8008 North Mesa Street (El Paso)
- 9425 Montana Avenue (El Paso)
- 12110 Montwood Drive (El Paso)
- 1341 North Lee Trevino Drive (El Paso)
This acquisition increases Sun Auto operations to 237 tire and service stores across New Mexico, Washington, Virginia, Texas, Arizona, California, Oklahoma and Nevada, the company says.