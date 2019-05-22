News/Monro
May 22, 2019

Monro, Amazon Expand Collaboration to Provide Tire Installation Services

Monro, Inc. has expanded its collaboration with Amazon.com to provide tire installation services at over 400 additional Monro retail tire and automotive service locations in nine additional states across the central and western regions of the United States, more than doubling the amount of service locations to over 800 stores.

Initially launched in the greater Baltimore area, these tire installation services are now available to customers who purchase tires from Amazon.com and select the Ship-to-Store option at over 800 locations operating under a number of Monro brands in 21 states across the United States. The new states added to the program include Arkansas, Delaware, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, Wisconsin and West Virginia. Monro remains on track to continue adding retail locations through fiscal year 2020.

In late 2018, Pep Boys made a similar announcement, saying that it will take its Amazon.com Ship-to-Store tire installation national.

