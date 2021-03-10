Monro to Acquire Mountain View Tire & Service, Inc.

Click Here to Read More

The acquisition includes 30 Mountain View Tire & Auto Service retail stores located in the Los Angeles area. Monro will continue to operate all of these locations.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, and add approximately $45 million in annualized sales, representing a sales mix of 70% service and 30% tires. On a combined basis, acquisitions completed and announced to date in fiscal 2021 represent an expected total of $65 million in annualized sales.