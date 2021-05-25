Monro Reports 10.4% Sales Decrease for FY 2021

According to Monro Inc.’s report for fiscal 2021, ending March 27, sales for fiscal 2021 decreased 10.4% to $1.126 billion from $1.257 billion in fiscal 2020. Comparable store sales were down 11.1% compared to a decrease of 2.3% in the prior year. Comparable store sales were down approximately 3% for tires, 13% for alignments, 19% for maintenance services and front end/shocks and 24% for brakes compared to the prior year. Sales for fiscal 2021 were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Monro says.

The company says gross margin for fiscal 2021 was 35.1% of sales, compared to 37.9% in the prior year, primarily due to lower comparable store sales, which resulted in higher fixed distribution and occupancy costs as a percentage of sales, and a higher sales mix of tires, which resulted in higher material costs as a percentage of sales.

The company says net income for fiscal 2021 was $34.3 million, as compared to $58.0 million in fiscal 2020.

Fourth Quarter Results

Monro‘s financial reports for the fourth quarter reflect sales increased 6.8% to $305.5 million, as compared to $286.1 million for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended March 28, 2020.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the company opened four company-operated stores while closing one store. Monro ended the quarter with 1,263 company-operated stores and 96 franchised locations.

The total sales increase for the fourth quarter of $19.4 million resulted from a comparable store sales increase of 9.4% for the period and an increase in sales from new stores of $5.1 million, including sales from recent acquisitions of $4.6 million, partially offset by a decrease in sales of $5.9 million from closed stores. Comparable store sales increased approximately 17% for tires, 15% for alignments, 1% for front end/shocks, were flat for maintenance services, and decreased approximately 1% for brakes compared to the prior year period.