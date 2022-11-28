fbpx
Mitchell 1 Makes Enhancements to Manager SE

Mitchell 1 has released new software for the Mitchell 1 Manager SE auto shop management system. It says includes new features designed to help automotive repair shops speed up the repair process and maximize their bottom line.

Manager SE users can sign up for free access to the catalogs to search multiple suppliers’ inventories to find available parts at the best price, according to Mitchell 1.

Additional new features in the latest release of Manager SE include:

  • The text-to-pay option, introduced in conjunction with Mitchell 1’s payment-processing partner, 1st Mile helps repair shops’ customers get back on the road faster.
  • Estimate approval via text speeds up the repair process for both the shop and the vehicle owner.
  • Invoice sharing via MessageCenter enables shops to share links with their customers to download their final invoices.
  • The new features are enabled by Manager SE’s hybrid-cloud model that stores shop data locally and in the cloud in real time.

In this article:, ,
