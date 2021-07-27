Milwaukee Tool Announces Next-Generation Hole Dozer

Milwaukee Tool has announced the next generation of Hole Dozer with carbide teeth hole saws. Featuring a new three-TPI design, these hole saws are engineered to deliver faster cuts with the durability of a bi-metal saw and the life of a carbide hole saw, the company says.

According to the company, the Hole Dozer with carbide teeth hole saws is designed to provide users with durability and the longest life in both general-purpose and extreme materials. Offering versatility, the carbide teeth provide the ability to cut through stainless steel, cast iron, fastener embedded wood, cement board, fiberglass, plaster, asphalt shingle and more. Deep gullets clear material fast and all-access slots provide fast plug removal, resulting in efficiency and productivity with less downtime between holes.

The new slot design allows users increased pilot visibility for accurate placement and faster chip ejection keeping the cut cool, the company says. The new hole saws have a cutting depth of 1.62 inches, allowing clearance to handle cuts in a wide range of materials.