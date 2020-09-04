Milwaukee Tool Releases New Cordless Impact Wrench

Click Here to Read More

Delivering up to 2,000 ft-lbs. of nut-busting torque and 1,900 ft-lbs. of fastening torque, the company says M18 Fuel 1-in. D-Handle Extended Anvil High Torque Impact Wrench with One-Key delivers the run-time to accomplish a full day of work whether on the road or in the shop. Through One-Key, Milwaukee says users can take advantage of Lug Nut Mode – a unique feature which, when enabled, prevents the risk of over-torqueing commercial lug nuts.

Milwaukee says the tool combines three innovations: the Powerstate brushless motor, Redlink Plus intelligence and Redlithium battery pack.

The Powerstate brushless motor packs more torque for removing rusted and over-torqued commercial lug nuts, while Redlink Plus Intelligence ensures maximum performance and protects the tool against overloads, overheating and over-discharge, the company says. When equipped with an M18 Redlithium High Output HD12.0 battery pack, the impact wrench has the run-time to remove and install up to 120 commercial lug nuts, Milwaukee adds.