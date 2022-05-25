Milwaukee Tool Starts Construction Of New Facility In Missouri

Milwaukee Tool has announced the construction of its newest facility in Mississippi. Located in Grenada County, Milwaukee’s latest expansion will accommodate the company’s growing power tool accessories and power tool business, and will also serve as a centralized repair facility. The new location will create more than 800 new jobs, and is planned to open in mid-2023, the company says.
Milwaukee is investing more than $60 million into advanced technology and manufacturing equipment at their new 563,000-square-foot Grenada location, the company says. The facility will house critical accessory manufacturing capabilities and will join the company’s other service hub in Greenwood, IN, as one of Milwaukee Tool’s main axis points for service operations.