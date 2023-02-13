 Milestar Announces Partnership with Hammerking Productions

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Milestar Announces Partnership with Hammerking Productions

Milestar signs partnership with Hammerking Productions to become The Official UTV Tire of King of the Hammers.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Milestar Tires has announced a partnership with Hammerking Productions to be the official UTV tire of King of the Hammers (KOH) in 2023. The partnership builds upon Milestar’s 2022 win in the 4500-Class with John Mathews. Milestar rolls onto the lakebed with the Patagonia SXT and SXS on all of the KOH support vehicles, a strong race contingency program for qualifying racers and two factory-backed UTV teams for the various UTV-focused competitions during race week.

Related Articles

The Patagonia SXS and SXT are both UTV and side-by-side specific off-road tires, said Milestar. The differences between the SXS and SXT are in overall construction: where the SXS has a total polyester belt package; the SXT is constructed with a Kevlar belt package to enhance strength while keeping the tires carcass weight as light as possible.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to support King of the Hammers and the UTV Classes this year,” said Martin Castro, events & activation manager at Milestar Tires. “The Patagonia Product Line of tires not only covers light-truck vehicles but the ever-growing UTV market as well. From the OEM size of 28 inches all the way up to a 34-inch SXT, we have several options to choose from.”

Milestar said there will be two Milestar Factory-backed teams running during the King of the Hammers UTV Race. Logan Goodall will be competing in his No. 1950 2019 Polaris RZR Turbo S and rolling on 34X10R15 Milestar Patagonia SXTs. Logan has competed in UTV and 4800-class cars in various classes since 2016. He took first place at the 2021 Ultra4 San Felipe race in the 4800-Class. Jeff Bader will be competing in his No. 888 2022 Polaris Pro R shod with 34X10R15 Milestar Patagonia SXTs.

You May Also Like

Hamaton TPMS app
GRI-Mixing-Plant
Goodyear-HQ-Akron-Innovation-Center
Kantners-Tire-SErvice-owners
News

Kenda Tire Becomes Tire Supplier for Formula Drift Pro Race

Kenda signed a two-year agreement to supply its Vezda UHP Max tire to selected Formula Drift Pro drivers for the 2023 season.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Kenda-Tire-Formula-Drift

Kenda Tire USA is expanding its motorsports program by becoming an official tire supplier to the Formula Drift Pro Championship. The company, which joins four other tiremakers in the championship, signed a two-year agreement to supply its latest ultra-high performance (UHP) Vezda UHP Max tire to selected Formula Drift Pro drivers for all eight rounds of the 2023 season, the company said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
CTDA Hosts Annual New Year Luncheon, Honors HOF Inductee

Ken Kevorkian was voted to become the latest member of the CTDA Hall of Fame.

By Madeleine Winer
Flynn’s Tire Wholesale Expands, Relocates PA Warehouse

The New Stanton, Pennsylvania, warehouse offers more than triple the square footage and tire storage capacity than the previous location.

By Madeleine Winer
Flynn's Tire Wholesale
Continental Tire Announces February Promotion

Qualifying tires are the TrueContact Tour and PureContact LS products.

By Madeleine Winer
Gallery: 2023 K&M Dealer Conference & Trade Show

Check out highlights from the 2023 K&M Tire Dealer Conference and Trade Show, featuring seminars, sessions and prizes.

By Tire Review Staff
Elvis K&M Trade show 2023

Other Posts

Tire Discounters Acquires Skip Cottrell’s Tire in Lexington, KY

The addition of Skip Cottrell’s Tire gives Tire Discounters 16 locations in the Lexington market.

By Madeleine Winer
Tire-Discounters-hq-outside
TMA Yankton Named K&M Tire Top Shop Winner

The 13-bay tire shop in Yankton, SD, is known for its commitment to customers and its community.

By Madeleine Winer
TMA Yankton Top Shop Winner
Titan Sponsors Farm Fit Training at NFMS 2023 and Beyond

The sponsorship aims to shed light on the mental health crisis within the agricultural community.

By Madeleine Winer
Titan-Farm-Fit-training-ag-tires
Yokohama Tire Off-Road Drivers Ready to Tackle King of Hammers

Yokohama drives will compete on Geolandar off-road tires.

By Christian Hinton