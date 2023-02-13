Milestar Announces Partnership with Hammerking Productions

Milestar Tires has announced a partnership with Hammerking Productions to be the official UTV tire of King of the Hammers (KOH) in 2023. The partnership builds upon Milestar’s 2022 win in the 4500-Class with John Mathews. Milestar rolls onto the lakebed with the Patagonia SXT and SXS on all of the KOH support vehicles, a strong race contingency program for qualifying racers and two factory-backed UTV teams for the various UTV-focused competitions during race week.

The Patagonia SXS and SXT are both UTV and side-by-side specific off-road tires, said Milestar. The differences between the SXS and SXT are in overall construction: where the SXS has a total polyester belt package; the SXT is constructed with a Kevlar belt package to enhance strength while keeping the tires carcass weight as light as possible.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to support King of the Hammers and the UTV Classes this year,” said Martin Castro, events & activation manager at Milestar Tires. “The Patagonia Product Line of tires not only covers light-truck vehicles but the ever-growing UTV market as well. From the OEM size of 28 inches all the way up to a 34-inch SXT, we have several options to choose from.”

Milestar said there will be two Milestar Factory-backed teams running during the King of the Hammers UTV Race. Logan Goodall will be competing in his No. 1950 2019 Polaris RZR Turbo S and rolling on 34X10R15 Milestar Patagonia SXTs. Logan has competed in UTV and 4800-class cars in various classes since 2016. He took first place at the 2021 Ultra4 San Felipe race in the 4800-Class. Jeff Bader will be competing in his No. 888 2022 Polaris Pro R shod with 34X10R15 Milestar Patagonia SXTs.