Michelin North America, Inc., is launching a heavy-duty urban bus drive tire designed for harsh weather conditions often experienced in the Northeast, Northwest, upper-Midwest and Canada. The Michelin X InCity Grip D premium drive tire provides protection in urban environments so fleets can continue operating in harsh winter conditions, the company says.

The company says the Michelin X InCity Grip D tire offers confidence operating in all-weather conditions and long, even wear for low-cost per mile operation. According to the company, dependability is created through thick sidewalls that guard against shocks, impacts and curb scrub for added casing protection to handle the challenges of tough urban conditions for added durability. Sidewall wear indicators promote timely tire rotation for long casing life and enhanced retreadability. A full-width, elastic protector ply provides improved casing protection and casing-fatigue resistance. An extended metallic chafer ply dissipates heat in the bead area to improve bead durability, Michelin says.

