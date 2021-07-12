Michelin North America, Inc., is launching a heavy-duty urban bus drive tire designed for harsh weather conditions often experienced in the Northeast, Northwest, upper-Midwest and Canada. The Michelin X InCity Grip D premium drive tire provides protection in urban environments so fleets can continue operating in harsh winter conditions, the company says.
The company says the Michelin X InCity Grip D tire offers confidence operating in all-weather conditions and long, even wear for low-cost per mile operation.
According to the company, dependability is created through thick sidewalls that guard against shocks, impacts and curb scrub for added casing protection to handle the challenges of tough urban conditions for added durability. Sidewall wear indicators promote timely tire rotation for long casing life and enhanced retreadability. A full-width, elastic protector ply provides improved casing protection and casing-fatigue resistance. An extended metallic chafer ply dissipates heat in the bead area to improve bead durability, Michelin says.
The company says matrix sipes provide inter-locking action which offers traction and even wear. Zig-Zag groove walls provide biting edges and water and snow evacuation for better handling and stability. Full-depth sipes provide traction throughout the life of the tread.
The Michelin X InCity Grip D tire incorporates next-generation application-specific compounds, a unique tread design and wide open-shoulder grooves for extended tread life, the company says.
The Michelin X InCity Grip D tire is available in the U.S. and Canada in a 305/70R22.5 size and load range J.