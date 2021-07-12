Connect with us
michelin-bus

Commercial Tires

Michelin Introduces Urban Bus Tire Designed for Harsh Weather

The Michelin X InCity Grip D tire is available in the U.S. and Canada in a 305/70R22.5 size and load range J.

Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Michelin North America, Inc., is launching a heavy-duty urban bus drive tire designed for harsh weather conditions often experienced in the Northeast, Northwest, upper-Midwest and Canada. The Michelin X InCity Grip D premium drive tire provides protection in urban environments so fleets can continue operating in harsh winter conditions, the company says.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company says the Michelin X InCity Grip D tire offers confidence operating in all-weather conditions and long, even wear for low-cost per mile operation.

According to the company, dependability is created through thick sidewalls that guard against shocks, impacts and curb scrub for added casing protection to handle the challenges of tough urban conditions for added durability. Sidewall wear indicators promote timely tire rotation for long casing life and enhanced retreadability. A full-width, elastic protector ply provides improved casing protection and casing-fatigue resistance. An extended metallic chafer ply dissipates heat in the bead area to improve bead durability, Michelin says.

Advertisement

The company says matrix sipes provide inter-locking action which offers traction and even wear. Zig-Zag groove walls provide biting edges and water and snow evacuation for better handling and stability. Full-depth sipes provide traction throughout the life of the tread.

The Michelin X InCity Grip D tire incorporates next-generation application-specific compounds, a unique tread design and wide open-shoulder grooves for extended tread life, the company says.

The Michelin X InCity Grip D tire is available in the U.S. and Canada in a 305/70R22.5 size and load range J.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Commercial Tires: Hankook Tire Enters Trailer Tire Segment

Commercial Tires: Tips for Selling Retread Tires to Vocational Fleets

Commercial Tires: Michelin Launches X Works Drive Tire for Mixed-Use Trucks

Commercial Tires: Michelin Releases New Regional X One Trailer Tire

Advertisement

on

Michelin Introduces Urban Bus Tire Designed for Harsh Weather

on

Michelin Introduces Two Trailer Tire Retreads

on

Yokohama’s 715R Drive Tire Earns Severe Snow Service Rating

on

Yokohama Offers New All-position Waste/Sanitation Tire
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

News: TECH Offers Free Safety Packs For Tire Safety Month

Tires: Pirelli Produces FSC-Certified Tire

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Johnny g & Friends, Ep. 1: Mario Andretti

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

SKF Vehicle Service Market

SKF Vehicle Service Market
Contact: Wendy EarlePhone: 847-742-7840Fax: 224-535-4891
900 N. State St., Ste. 200, Elgin IL 60123
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
Tire Review Magazine