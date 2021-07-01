Michelin Pilot Sport All-Season 4 Launches 44 New Sizes

An additional 44 sizes of the Michelin Pilot Sport All-Season 4 are now available. The company says this opens the door for more high-performance and luxury vehicle drivers to experience the tire.

The tire’s asymmetric tread pattern includes more rubber on the outer shoulder, which helps deliver lateral dry grip. The company says its improved wet grip is the result of a race-inspired tread compound engineered with maximum levels of silica to grip slick pavement. The large rain groove evacuates water from under the tire to prevent hydroplaning.

To further complement wet performance, 360-degree variable sipe technology – consisting of full-depth and interlocking sipes – provides biting edges for improved traction in rain and snow, Michelin says.