Michelin Launches X Works Drive Tire for Mixed-Use Trucks

Michelin North America, Inc. has launched its next-generation on-/off-road, drive tire designed for the construction, energy, concrete and logging sectors operating in mixed-use conditions.

The company says the Michelin X Works D tire focuses on three benefits: Traction, wear and toughness.

Full-tread-depth lateral groove tread patterns provide balance between stability for increased wear and improved rubber-to-void ratio for maximum traction, Michelin says. Teardrop sipes in the tire open as they wear, providing additional traction.

Michelin says the X Works D tire has a 15% longer tire life compared to the X Works XDY.

Four steel belts at the crown of the tire protect from shock, impact and road hazards for enhanced durability and puncture resistance. Stone ejectors and teardrop sipes incorporated around the center block fight stone retention and drilling. The company says the Michelin X Works D retains 25% fewer stones when new compared to the previous generation Michelin X Works XDY.