Connect with us
Michelin-Works-Tire-dump-truck-600

Commercial Tires

Michelin Launches X Works Drive Tire for Mixed-Use Trucks

Michelin says the X Works D tire has a 15% longer tire life compared to the X Works XDY.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Michelin North America, Inc. has launched its next-generation on-/off-road, drive tire designed for the construction, energy, concrete and logging sectors operating in mixed-use conditions.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company says the Michelin X Works D tire focuses on three benefits: Traction, wear and toughness.

Full-tread-depth lateral groove tread patterns provide balance between stability for increased wear and improved rubber-to-void ratio for maximum traction, Michelin says. Teardrop sipes in the tire open as they wear, providing additional traction.

michelin-x-works-tire-600

Michelin says the X Works D tire has a 15% longer tire life compared to the X Works XDY.

Four steel belts at the crown of the tire protect from shock, impact and road hazards for enhanced durability and puncture resistance. Stone ejectors and teardrop sipes incorporated around the center block fight stone retention and drilling. The company says the Michelin X Works D retains 25% fewer stones when new compared to the previous generation Michelin X Works XDY.

Advertisement

The new Michelin X Works D tire is available in the U.S. and Canada in 11R22.5 and 11R24.5 sizes, in load range LRH.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Commercial Tires: Goodyear Introduces New Commercial Tires at Conference

Commercial Tires: TBC Brands Launches Medium Radial Truck Tire Brand

Commercial Tires: Keter Tire Launches New TBR Drive Products

Commercial Tires: Arisun Launches Two New Commercial Truck Tires

Advertisement

on

Michelin Launches X Works Drive Tire for Mixed-Use Trucks

on

Michelin Releases New Regional X One Trailer Tire

on

New GT Radial Commercial Truck Tires Rolled Out in the U.S.

on

Michelin Introduces Energy Commercial Tire Line
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Continental Debuts New ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus

Business Operations: Top Lessons from 10 Years of Selling Smart

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Makes New Scorpion Zero Tire for Land Rover Defender

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Traction and Braking

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Stellar Industries Releases TM28 Tire Manipulator

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Apollo Vredestein Tires Inc.

Apollo Vredestein Tires Inc.
Contact: Rene WoltersPhone: 770-302-2163Fax: 770-234-4158
1175 Peachtree St. NE, 10th Floor, Atlanta GA 30361
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Michelin-X-Multi-Energy-Z2 Michelin-X-Multi-Energy-Z2

Commercial Tires

Michelin Introduces Energy Commercial Tire Line
GT-Radial-Cross-Regional-Cross-Urban GT-Radial-Cross-Regional-Cross-Urban

Commercial Tires

New GT Radial Commercial Truck Tires Rolled Out in the U.S.
Michelin-X-One-Trailer-Tire Michelin-X-One-Trailer-Tire

Commercial Tires

Michelin Releases New Regional X One Trailer Tire
Connect
Tire Review Magazine