Michelin to Raise Prices on PLT, Commercial Tires in Feb.

Tire Review Staff

Michelin North America, Inc. has announced price increases up to 5% on select Michelin and BFGoodrich passenger and light truck tires, as well as on select commercial offers to fleet customers due to changing business dynamics of the U.S. market.

This increase will be effective on Feb. 1, and complements the earlier price increase on Uniroyal brand passenger and light truck products that went into effect in November.

Price changes may vary across specific products within each brand portfolio, Michelin says. Details will be presented directly to dealers and fleet customers with additional questions addressed directly through account managers.

