Michelin announced it is now offering a portable mini refrigerator that they say is ideal for the office, garage, vehicle, boat, dorm, campsite, tailgate party and more.

Michelin says the fridge can hold six beverage cans or four water bottles. It works with 12V DC or 110V AC power, so you can plug it in at home or on the go.

Michelin says the fridge is also available on Amazon’s Michelin brand store and Wayfair.