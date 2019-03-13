News/aftermarket par
March 13, 2019

AASA, MEMA Call For Nevada Legislature To Oppose Law That Discourages Use Of Aftermarket Parts

The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA), on behalf of its Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) division, has urged the Nevada State Assembly Committee on Commerce and Labor to reject a proposed law that discourages the use of quality aftermarket parts.

The bill, A.B. 173, would prohibit an insurer from requiring the use of quality aftermarket parts for repairing a vehicle and discourages the use of aftermarket replacement parts for motor vehicles. In a letter addressed to Chairwoman Ellen Speigel, MEMA pressed the committee to oppose passage of the legislation in order to “preserve consumers’ choice in recognition of the high-quality, cost-effective options for motor vehicles.”

“If this bill passes, consumers will be faced with higher repair costs and fewer repair choices, and supplier manufacturing jobs would suffer due to less demand for aftermarket products. The U.S. automotive light vehicle aftermarket is a $246.7 billion industry that includes manufacturing, remanufacturing, distribution, retailing and installation of all vehicle parts, chemicals, tools, equipment and accessories. Most automotive aftermarket maintenance and repair work takes place in independent repair shops or at vehicle manufacturers’ dealerships. There is also a significant ‘do-it-yourself’ market, which comprises individuals who perform their own vehicle repair and maintenance,” MEMA said in its letter.

“Aftermarket parts manufacturers are part of a high-tech industry, producing components used to service, maintain and repair more than 256 million vehicles on the road today and provide consumers a wide range high-quality, cost effective choices,” said MEMA President and CEO Bill Long. “These are often companies who supply original equipment manufacturers. It is important that we fight for the rights of consumers to make their own choices as well as for an industry that is part of the largest sector of manufacturing jobs in the U.S.”

The Committee is scheduled to hear testimony on the legislation at a meeting on Wednesday, March 13. This letter, which will be part of the record of that meeting, is part of MEMA and AASA’s ongoing effort to stop legislation at state and federal levels that limit the right of a consumer’s to chose when repairing their motor vehicles.

A copy of the full letter is available here.

