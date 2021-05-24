Connect with us
McCarthy Tire Service Acquires Tire Division of TSS Group

Tire Sales' products and service operations will be merged into McCarthy Tire's current commercial locations in nearby Levittown and Trainer, Pennsylvania.

McCarthy Tire Service has purchased the assets of Tire Sales, LLC, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, an affiliate of The TSS Group, LLC. The TSS Group specializes in services to the mining and aggregate industries, the company says. The deal was concluded May 12.

Tire Sales’ products and service operations will be merged into McCarthy Tire’s current commercial locations in nearby Levittown and Trainer, Pennsylvania. Five service team employees of Tire Sales will join McCarthy Tire Service.

