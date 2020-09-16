McCarthy Tire Merges Two Pennsylvania Locations

McCarthy Tire Service will move its retail operations from 520 Pierce Street in Kingston, Pennsylvania, two miles away to join the automotive center at the company’s flagship store on 340 Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The move will be effective Oct. 5.

The company says the recent economic environment has been unprecedented, and the McCarthy family has constantly monitored every one of its more than 60 locations, moving resources and making adjustments as necessary. McCarthy says the smaller stores have struggled the most with diminished revenues and labor shortages. The Kingston store was particularly hard hit. The company says the McCarthy family carefully considered the best course of action for the store, its teammates and the entire company as a whole.

“Closing our Kingston location was one of the hardest decisions we’ve had to make,” said John D. McCarthy Jr., president of McCarthy Tire Service. “This was the second store in our company. My father opened it in 1978, and it was where most of us in the family had our first training in the tire business. However, our No. 1 goal has always been to give our customers the very best service. The Kingston team has faced some insurmountable challenges these last few months. In order to maintain our commitment to our customers, we have decided to close the store and merge the team into our Wilkes-Barre automotive center.”

The Kingston store will be open through Friday, Oct. 2, at which time all customer records will be transferred to the Wilkes-Barre store.

Manager Darryl Givens will join McCarthy Tire’s commercial location in Dickson City, Pennsylvania, as the assistant manager. Assistant retail manager Herb Tietje and the automotive technicians will move to the Wilkes-Barre location’s retail department, bringing that team up to full strength. McCarthy Tire plans to transfer the tire and service equipment to Wilkes-Barre, as well.