Maxxis Opening Indianapolis-Area Distribution Facility

Maxxis will open a new distribution facility just northwest of Indianapolis, Indiana later this year.

The facility will feature more than 350,000 square feet of warehouse space, including 10,000 square feet of office space and two 2,500-square-foot administrative warehouse offices. The new facility is located in the Park130 at Whitestown corporate industrial park in Lebanon.

In addition to the Indiana facility, scheduled to open in August, Maxxis has U.S. distribution centers in Rancho Cucamonga, California; Grapevine, Texas; and at its corporate headquarters in Suwanee, Georgia.

Maxxis says it will hire a warehouse manager and warehouse supervisor in Indy.