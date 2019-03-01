News/associate dealer programs
March 1, 2019

Maxxis Tires Launches Accelerate Associate Dealer Program

Maxxis Tires Accelerate Dealer Program

Maxxis International – USA has launched an associate dealer program aimed at boosting dealer’s profits throughout 2019.

The program, called Accelerate, gives dealers access to Maxxis’ marketing tools, which include promotional items, point-of-sale materials, and monthly and quarterly retail promotions.

With a program offering generous benefits and extensive support from one of the world’s top tire companies, Maxxis dealers can gain a major competitive advantage in 2019.

Maxxis’ Accelerate program also allows enrolled dealers to earn perks including payouts based on units purchased, quarterly bonuses and yearly VIP rewards.

Additional rules and conditions apply. For more information and to sign up for the program, Maxxis dealers can visit maxxisaccelerate.com.

