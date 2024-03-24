Maxxis-sponsored athletes make podium, overall top 10 at Mint 400

Maxxis sponsored athletes Michael McFayden and Ethan Ebert finished the Mint 400 on the podium and Trey Gibbs turned in a fourth place performance in his class and seventh overall. The Minto 400 is coined “The Great American Off-Road Race.”

McFayden was second in UTV Pro NA, finishing the four-lap race in nine hours, 24 minutes and 38 seconds. He drove his Honda Talon on Maxxis RAZR XT tires. Ebert finished with a third-place spot on the 2WD podium and 13th overall, with a final time of seven hours, 41 minutes and 46 seconds. His Honda Ridgeline was outfitted with the same RAZR MT tires. Also riding RAZR MTs, Gibbs cracked the overall top 10 in seventh place and was fourth in Unlimited Spec after finishing in seven hours, 17 minutes and 46 seconds.

Other Maxxis-sponsored athletes also performed well riding Maxxis tires. Todd Zuccone of Evolution Powersports won UTV Modified on his RAZR XT tires with a six hour, 49 minute and 13 second finish, while Paul Vitale took fourth in Open Sportsman Motorcycle, crossing the finish line in eight hours, 13 minutes and nine seconds.