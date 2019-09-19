News/Maxam Tire North America Inc.
September 19, 2019

Maxam Releases New Global Customer Portal

Maxam has released an updated Maxam Global Website in conjunction with the launch of the new Maxam Global Customer Portal, https://b2b.maxamtire.com.

The company says the Maxam Global Customer Portal was designed to be a 24/7 self-service, online site.

Maxam released a beta version of the customer portal earlier this year and continued to make minor enhancements based on customer feedback. Since April 2019, the portal has been open to the public and as of September 2019, 10% of Maxam’s invoices are transacting through the new portal, the company says.

The MAXAM Global Customer Portal allows users to place their orders with e-commerce ordering options for LTL and truckload warehouse orders as well as factory-direct ordering capabilities. The system also allows customers the option to place backorders from Maxam’s warehouses.

