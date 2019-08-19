Products/Maxam Tire North America Inc.
August 19, 2019

Maxam Introduces MS931 Forestry Tire

Maxam Introduces MS931 Forestry Tire

Maxam-ms931-forestry-tire

Maxam has introduced the LogXtra forestry line to its specialty tire program.

Throughout the development and performance validation phase of the LogXtra program, the design components and tire construction have displayed increased efficiency, durability and traction compared to industry benchmarks, Maxam says.

The steel belt stabilized construction along with heavy-duty shoulder and sidewall helps resist cuts, cracks, impacts and punctures.

A high-performance rubber compound specifically for the LogXtra tread has been developed by Maxam engineers to maximize tire resilience in the working environment, the company says. To prevent bead winding defects and protect against mounting damage, the LogXtra goes through an enhanced bead wrapping process that has been developed and implemented during the manufacturing process.

In addition, the LogXtra offers excellent traction and flotation thanks to its aggressive self-cleaning tread pattern that is deeper and wider than the industry standards, Maxam says.

The MS931 Logxtra will be offered in five LS2 sizes and optional ply ratings.

