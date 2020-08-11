Connect with us

Max Finkelstein Adds Cooper, Mastercraft to PLT Portfolio

Max Finkelstein Inc. has added the Cooper and Mastercraft brands to its consumer tire portfolio.

Max Finkelstein officially entered into a partnership with Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to distribute Cooper brand passenger and light truck tires throughout its entire service footprint, and the Mastercraft brand in a select geographic territory.

Cooper tires will be available starting Sept. 1, with Mastercraft available beginning in the fourth quarter.

Max Finkelstein Inc. currently offers brands including Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Bridgestone, Firestone, Fuzion, Pirelli, Kumho, Falken, Ohtsu, Kenda, GT Radial, Presa, Goodride, Americus and Carlisle products.

