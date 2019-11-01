Martins Industries Acquires Magnum+

Martins Industries has acquired Magnum+, a brand of high-precision tire balancing beads. The company said will add Magnum+’s products to its portfolio of tire equipment and products.

Martins’ worldwide distribution centers will ease the logistic and shipping for customers around the world. Products will be stocked in Memphis, Tennessee; Montreal, Canada; Tilburg, Netherlands; and Sydney, Australia.

Magnum+ will also benefit from a complete rebranding from the logo design to the online experience and product packaging. The Magnum+ brand refresh will be launched at the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.