Martins Industries
September 11, 2019

Martins Industries Debuts New Version of Tire Rider Tuff

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

View bio

Martins Industries has introduced a new version of the Tire Rider Tuff tire cart.

In its newest iteration, mechanics no longer have to worry about changing the tire cart’s gas cylinder – the piece of the mechanism that opens and closes the clamps to pick up the tires, Martins says. The gas cylinder has been replaced with a more solid steel spring mechanism that comes with a lifetime warranty.

Other improvements include an increased carrying capacity, which has grown from 109 kg (400 lbs.) to 250 kg (550 lbs.), and better handling due to the cart’s lighter weight (from 48 kg/106 lbs. to 36 kg/79 lbs.).

The gas cylinder tire cart has been in the market for 20 years and can move up to eight tires at a time

