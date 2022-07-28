Connect with us

Longtime Marangoni CEO Passes Away

Avatar

on

Massimo De Alessandri, the long-time CEO of Marangoni who ended his 30-year career in 2017, has passed away. He was 58.

During this time, he was also chairman of Marangoni Group subsidiaries such as Eurorubber (2011-2016), Pneusmarket (2001-2016) and Marangoni Tread (2003-2009), managing director of Marangoni Tyre (2004-2017) and director of Marangoni Meccanica (2008-2017). n addition to holding top roles within the group, he has held positions in other industry bodies such as the Plastic Rubber Federation, ETRMA (European Tyre & Rubber Manufacturers Association) and Ecopneus SCPA (of which he was also president in 2014).

In this article:




