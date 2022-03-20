Connect with us

Maragoni a Finalist in Six Categories at Recircle Awards

Christian Hinton

on

Marangoni announced that it is, directly or through its subsidiary companies, in the running for six categories at the Recircle Awards 2022: Best Tread Rubber Supplier, Circular Economy Award, Best Tyre Retreader, Best Retreading Equipment Supplier, Spirit of retreading award and Employee of the year.

Maragoni says the Recircle Awards is a global event established in 2021 to recognize the importance of the contribution to the circular economy of organizations and people that deal with the retreading or recycling of tires.

