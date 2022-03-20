Maragoni a Finalist in Six Categories at Recircle Awards

Marangoni announced that it is, directly or through its subsidiary companies, in the running for six categories at the Recircle Awards 2022: Best Tread Rubber Supplier, Circular Economy Award, Best Tyre Retreader, Best Retreading Equipment Supplier, Spirit of retreading award and Employee of the year.
Maragoni says the Recircle Awards is a global event established in 2021 to recognize the importance of the contribution to the circular economy of organizations and people that deal with the retreading or recycling of tires.