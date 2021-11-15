Connect with us

Marangoni Announces Price Increase

The company says the new price increase is necessary because of the continued rise of raw material prices, energy and transportation costs.

Danielle Hess

on

Marangoni announced it will increase the sales price for all products in Europe, the Middle East and Africa served by its Retreading Systems and Direct Retreading business units. The company says the new price increase is necessary because of the continuing rise of raw material prices, energy and transportation costs. The increases will vary across specific products by brand and business unit. Further detailed information will follow in early December, Marangoni says.

