Madeleine Winer Appointed Editor of AMN at Babcox Media

Babcox Media, Inc. is pleased to announce Madeleine Winer has been promoted to editor of AftermarketNews.

AftermarketNews, founded in 1999, focuses on the parts and distribution business that fuels the aftermarket. The brand leverages an integrated print and digital media portfolio to reach industry executives across the distribution and manufacturing community – every day – to deliver relevant, timely information.

Winer joined the company in December 2017 as Senior Editor of Tire Review. From day one, she has been committed to serving the industry with the delivery of information and news across digital, video and print platforms, Babcox Media said. In 2021, she was promoted to Editor of Tire Review, assuming leadership for all content – across print and digital channels.

Bill Babcox, CEO of Babcox Media, said, “Automotive aftermarket professionals depend on AMN to deliver market intelligence and news to inform and drive decision-making. Maddie’s experience, professionalism and understanding of the automotive aftermarket make her the perfect choice to lead our team in serving this important market.”

“I’m excited for this opportunity to continue the legacy of AMN as the No. 1 place for news and information for our industry’s decision makers,” Winer commented. “I look forward to diving deeper into the industry and telling the stories of the people and trends changing the aftermarket.”

Get in touch with Madeleine at [email protected].