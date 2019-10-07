News/MaddenCo
October 7, 2019

MaddenCo, Inc. Honored as Technological Innovator

MaddenCo, Inc. has been recognized for its “continuous technological evolution” by GeneXus, a software engineering firm based in Uruguay.

The award was presented to Kim Poynter, MaddenCo’s CEO, at an awards presentation in Montevideo, Uruguay. MaddenCo was selected for the award over hundreds of other software companies in attendance at GeneXus’ annual meetings.

MaddenCo’s newly released web-based software will be on display at SEMA at booth #40080.

