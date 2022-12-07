fbpx
MaddenCo Integrates Autotext.me In Its Software

MaddenCo is enhancing its Tire Dealer System software through integration with Autotext.me’s two-way texting and digital vehicle inspection platform.

The integration features customizable digital inspection sheets that educate customers through pictures and videos. Additionally, the program’s visual workflow ensures that all shop personnel know the status of each vehicle and can easily identify bottleneck situations. At the same time, MaddenCo says, customers are sent instant status updates, enabling everyone to stay informed.

