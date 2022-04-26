MaddenCo Names New CEO

MaddenCo introduced Mike Marsh as its new chief executive officer (CEO). Marsh had been MaddenCo’s CEO since January 2021. MaddenCo says Mike has many years of experience and knowledge within the software space and has been learning about the tire industry since his time started at MaddenCo.

According to MaddenCo, Marsh replaces Kim Poynter as CEO, who has stepped down after 14 years in the position. MaddenCo says Poynter will continue to be involved with the company in an advisory capacity, as well as maintain her position as a member of the board of directors and a shareholder of the company.