Connect with us

People

MaddenCo Names New CEO

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

MaddenCo introduced Mike Marsh as its new chief executive officer (CEO). Marsh had been MaddenCo’s CEO since January 2021. MaddenCo says Mike has many years of experience and knowledge within the software space and has been learning about the tire industry since his time started at MaddenCo.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

According to MaddenCo, Marsh replaces Kim Poynter as CEO, who has stepped down after 14 years in the position. MaddenCo says Poynter will continue to be involved with the company in an advisory capacity, as well as maintain her position as a member of the board of directors and a shareholder of the company.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: Vogue Tyre Promotes New Director of National Accounts

People: Bridgestone Announces New President of Consumer OE Tire Sales

People: Jay Goldberg, CTDA Hall of Fame Member, Dies at 86

People: TireHub Appoints Ted Becker as Chief Executive Officer

Advertisement

on

MaddenCo Names New CEO

on

Bridgestone's Ferrari Adds Global COO to His Duties

on

Tire Industry Mourns John Rainey, Former ARA President

on

Goodyear and Cooper Tire Women Named 2022 Step Ahead Honorees
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Fast-Tracking Business Expansion & Change with Aaron Telle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Kelsey Tire Inc.

Kelsey Tire Inc.
Contact: John KelseyPhone: 573-346-2506Fax: 800-845-7581
PO Box 564, Camdenton MO 65020
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Goodyear-cooper-women-in-manufacturing Goodyear-cooper-women-in-manufacturing

People

Goodyear and Cooper Tire Women Named 2022 Step Ahead Honorees

People

Tire Industry Mourns John Rainey, Former ARA President
Higashi-Ferrari-Bridgestone Higashi-Ferrari-Bridgestone

People

Bridgestone’s Ferrari Adds Global COO to His Duties
Connect
Tire Review Magazine