 The Lincoln Highway Leads to Las Vegas in the Road to AAPEX Season Two

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

The Lincoln Highway Leads to Las Vegas in the Road to AAPEX Season Two

This year, the spotlight shines on the remarkable 2002 Lincoln Blackwood as it travels on a historic journey along the iconic Lincoln Highway.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Road-To-AAPEX-S2

Another automotive adventure is about to unfold as Babcox Media presents “The Road to AAPEX Season Two, The Lincoln Highway.” This year, the spotlight shines on the remarkable 2002 Lincoln Blackwood as it travels on a historic journey along the iconic Lincoln Highway – the first transcontinental highway in the United States, running coast-to-coast, designed exclusively for automobiles, and dedicated on Oct. 31, 1913. Coincidently, the AAPEX 2023 show kicks off on the Lincoln Highway’s 110th anniversary.

Related Articles

The Road to AAPEX Season Two begins in Akron, Ohio, at Babcox Media’s headquarters, where the Babcox team, in collaboration with 20 partnering sponsors, have been dedicated to preparing the Blackwood, over the last eight months, for this estimated 2,200-mile journey.

The series provides a glimpse into the strategy, craftsmanship and passion that fueled the car’s revival – before hitting the road, winding through Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, and Utah, and finally arriving in Las Vegas to make its debut at the AAPEX opening reception. 

Joe Keene, a seasoned automotive video producer at Babcox Media, will take the wheel and be at the helm of the road trip. With experience as an ASE-certified technician, service advisor, and instructor, Keene is no stranger to the intricacies of the road and the art of automotive craftsmanship.

As the host of “Auto Pros on The Road,” now in its third season, Keene knows how to bring his expertise and enthusiasm to the road and is prepared to deliver both a smooth ride and a series that will excite automotive enthusiasts and industry professionals – as it showcases the longevity and spirit that fuels the auto care industry.

“After a successful first season, we recognized demand for a second road trip to AAPEX,” said Dean Martin, Vice President, Babcox Media. “We have strong relationships with show, the associations and several dedicated sponsors committed to the project. These partnerships allow us to showcase the power of the aftermarket in a fun and entertaining series. Our team of professionals at Babcox is excited about the work we’ve done in producing season two and is eager to share it with the market.”

You May Also Like

K-Tool-Inflator-Gauge
Tire-Ai
Petra Preining Anyline
Handshake-agreement
News

Autel Releases 2023 ADAS Calibration Coverage

Available to all MaxiSYS tablet owners with active ADAS calibration software subscriptions calibration coverage expands to many vehicle brands.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Autel ADAS coverage

Autel released its 2023 ADAS calibration coverage for a list of vehicle brands and added a DTC analysis feature to provide causes and solutions for ADAS sensors and components faults. Available to all MaxiSYS tablet owners MS906 Pro and higher with active ADAS calibration software subscriptions, calibration coverage expands to:

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Yokohama Development Center Promotes New VP of R&D

As the new vice president of research and development, Jeremy Kahrs will take over all daily operations for Yokohama Development Center America.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Jeremy-Kahrs
Chapel Hill Tire to Celebrate 70th Anniversary

The event celebrating Chapel Hill Tire and 97.9 The Hill will take place Saturday, Aug 26.

By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400
Ceat Specialty Tires Announces Multiple Rodeo Sponsorships

The sponsorships include brand exposure on TV and social media during rodeo events, as well as branding at rodeo competitions.

By Christian Hinton
CEAT-rodeo
New Inductees Selected for Tire Hall of Fame

Richard Smallwood, retired president and CEO of SRNA, and Mary Sikora, publisher of Scrap Tire News, are the latest inductees.

By Christian Hinton
TIA-HOF23-Winners

Other Posts

The Lincoln Blackwood’s big service needs: The Road to AAPEX S2E4.2

A paint job, a brake system overhaul, an exhaust system setup, and gasket replacements—the Blackwood gets a makeover.

By Tire Review Staff
RTA-S02-E04-part2
Shifting vehicle service gears: The Road to AAPEX S2E4.1

A good project car brings people together. Driving the rare Lincoln Blackwood into Ohio Technical College (OTC) turned heads.

By Tire Review Staff
RTA Season 2 Ep. 4 Pt.1
A rare Lincoln Blackwood means a hunt for rare parts: The Road to AAPEX S2E3

To track down parts, Joe reconnects with a few aftermarket professionals who helped him restore a 33-year-old Cadillac Brougham for last year’s Road to AAPEX and scours the digital universe.

By Tire Review Staff
Road to AAPEX Season 2 Episode 3
Five score and 10 years ago, the Lincoln Highway paved the way for the future: The Road to AAPEX S2E2

Keene’s Blackwood sports a glowing check engine light, dry-rotted tires and front-end issues that give the truck the shakes.

By Tire Review Staff
Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep 2