Connect with us
Midas-LWG

News

Leeds West Acquires Midas Location in Oklahoma City

With the addition of this location, this increases LWG’s Midas store holdings to 79 locations in the Midas brand specifically, with 105 locations nationwide.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Leeds West Groups (LWG) has acquired its newest Midas automotive aftermarket repair location and retail store in Oklahoma City, OK, and assumed operations effective Aug. 31.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This is LWG’s fifth location in the state of Oklahoma.

The location will be under the district management of Steve Cascio based out of the Tulsa Midas region in the ASE division, and under ASE Chief Operating Officer Alan Mahrt inside of the LWG automotive franchise aftermarket repair umbrella under Chief Operating Officer Derek Wessels.

With the addition of this location, this increases LWG’s Midas store holdings to 79 locations in the Midas brand specifically, with 105 locations nationwide, and now over 1,000+ team members collectively across all three franchise units in LWG’s aftermarket repair automotive division.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Giti, Yokohama, Cooper Support National Tire Safety Week

News: Continental Makes Rubber Supply Chain Digitally Traceable

News: Sullivan Tire Donates Meals in Quincy, MA

News: N.C. Bridgestone Tire Plant Recognized for Health, Safety

Advertisement

on

Leeds West Acquires Midas Location in Oklahoma City

on

General Tire 'Truck Season' Promo Runs Through Oct. 31

on

Bridgestone CFO Appointed to Federal Reserve Bank BoD

on

TGI Launches TGI Fast Pass Delivery Service
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Global Rubber Industries

Contact: Rajindra LakmaliPhone: +94-11-259-8831Fax: +94-11-255-1091Phone: +94-11-259-8831
28, JOSEPH’S LANE, COLOMBO 04,
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect