Leeds West Acquires Midas Location in Oklahoma City

Leeds West Groups (LWG) has acquired its newest Midas automotive aftermarket repair location and retail store in Oklahoma City, OK, and assumed operations effective Aug. 31.

Click Here to Read More

This is LWG’s fifth location in the state of Oklahoma.

The location will be under the district management of Steve Cascio based out of the Tulsa Midas region in the ASE division, and under ASE Chief Operating Officer Alan Mahrt inside of the LWG automotive franchise aftermarket repair umbrella under Chief Operating Officer Derek Wessels.

With the addition of this location, this increases LWG’s Midas store holdings to 79 locations in the Midas brand specifically, with 105 locations nationwide, and now over 1,000+ team members collectively across all three franchise units in LWG’s aftermarket repair automotive division.