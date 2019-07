Midas has promoted Will Helton to vice president and general manager of Midas. He was previously division vice president of the Central U.S. and Canada regions for Midas.

Since joining Midas two years ago from Bridgestone, the company says he has played an integral role in many Midas initiatives.

Prior to joining Midas, Helton held positions of increasing responsibility, last as region manager, over the course of 16 years with Bridgestone.