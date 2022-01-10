Leading the Pack in a Digital Landscape

You’ve probably started to see a shift in the way some of your customers want to communicate with your shop. You may find your Gen X and millennial customers love the fact that you’ve added texting to approve repair orders and pay for services. Or, you may have noticed that you gain the most customers through paid search and social media advertising. Take a look at your own behaviors, too. You may be texting your employees more, reading news from a push alert sent to your phone or catching up on what your friends are up to on Facebook. We live in an increasingly digital world. In fact, you’ve told us this, and we’re changing with you.

In our Tire Dealer Operations surveys as part of our “Rolling with the Numbers” data series, we found that 61% of dealers use texting to communicate in-shop repair updates with customers. Almost 50% of dealer respondents also told us that they use paid search as a way to attract new customers. Almost 40% said they attract new customers from social media and use Facebook on a daily basis. Digital communication provides customers the ease of doing business with your shop, and as Gen Zers start to enter the workforce and take ownership over their car care, they will want to communicate with you how they communicate with everyone else: digitally, whether it be through text, a web page or consumer portal. The good news? Digital communication allows you to stay connected with your customers 24/7 on a multitude of platforms.

At Tire Review, we always aim to better connect with you and your lifestyle. We know that you want to consume information on the tire industry in different ways—whether it be through the written word, in a podcast, on video, in a webinar or on social. We know you want up-to-date information at your fingertips and to learn about tire industry news and trends just by opening your inbox. That’s why we’re leading the pack in an increasingly digital landscape. Next year, your Tire Review subscription will look a bit different. First off, we’re doubling down on our digital content. Don’t forget to subscribe: tirereview.com/subscribe In 2022, expect more in-depth content that you’ll only find online. We’re talking deep dives into industry trends, breaking news, technology, people and secrets to profitability. If you’re a regular tirereview.com visitor, you already know our strong video and podcast presence, and we have even more unique digital storytelling and content that will be integral to the success of your business coming in 2022. If you don’t already subscribe to our daily newsletter, now’s the time. You can do so at tirereview.com/subscribe.

